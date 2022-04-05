 Skip to main content
EPD Among Police Agencies Cracking Down on Distracted Driving

  Updated
The Evansville Police Department is urging drivers to avoid distractions.

The Evansville Police Department is planning to participate in a campaign to ticket drivers for distracted driving violations.

The one-day crackdown is happening April 7 across Indiana. It's part of the Connect 2 Disconnect campaign. It's taking place during Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

It's funded by a federal grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and state-funded grants as well.

Indiana passed a hand-free device law for drivers in 2020.

