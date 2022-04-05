EPD Among Police Agencies Cracking Down on Distracted Driving

The Evansville Police Department is urging drivers to avoid distractions.
The Evansville Police Department is planning to participate in a campaign to ticket drivers for distracted driving violations.
The one-day crackdown is happening April 7 across Indiana. It's part of the Connect 2 Disconnect campaign. It's taking place during Distracted Driving Awareness Month.
It's funded by a federal grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and state-funded grants as well.
Indiana passed a hand-free device law for drivers in 2020.