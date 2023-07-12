EPD announces crackdown on speeders with 'Speeding Slows You Down' campaign

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Drivers who ignore speed limit signs in the River City could soon find themselves with a speeding ticket in hand.
According to the Evansville Police Department, officers are joining forces with other law enforcement agencies to raise awareness about the dangers of driving too fast.
EPD says officers will be on high alert for drivers going above the posted limit.
Officers will be out through July 31, looking for speeding vehicles.
It's part of the Speeding Slows You Down campaign. The funding to pay overtime for officers is provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
“Speed limit signs are not suggestions, they are the law. “They are posted for the safety of the driver and others. Unfortunately, we see people speeding every day.” said EPD Sgt. Anna Gray.
According to the department, 252 people died in Indiana in 2021 as the result of speeding crashes. That accounts for more than one-quarter of all crash fatalities.
Police say the preliminary data shows that in 2022, speeding killed 290 people in Indiana. The data shows nearly 300 fatalities are projected this year.