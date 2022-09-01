EPD connects with the community with Walking Wednesday's

Every week on Wednesday, EPD Chief Billy Bolin, Assistant Chief Philip Smith and Sgt. Anna Gray go for a walk through neighborhoods in Evansville.
It's a weekly activity that they like to do as a way to develop relationships with people in the community.
"If you want to see if you really have a community based police department, then challenge yourself to get out and get into the neighborhood on foot and get out and meet the people that are in the neighborhood," said Officer Smith.
On Wednesday they did just that, as they took a trip to the neighborhood near Glenwood Leadership Academy. They stopped by homes, talked to neighbors and took the time out to get to know them, even playing a little football while they were at it.
"It's always my favorite to see the kids," said Officer Smith.
They're goal is to make a positive impact in the community especially on the youth. Allowing them to see them in a more casual light and not just geared up in their uniforms.
A simple activity, yet it's an effective way to get to know those who they protect and serve.
Now this weeks walk is over they plan to continue it on.