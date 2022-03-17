EPD Crime Prevention Unit Cleans Up Graffiti at Mickey's Kingdom

The Evansville Police Department said its Crime Prevention Unit was busy cleaning up graffiti at Mickey's Kingdom Park on Thursday.
According to EPD, Crime Prevention Officer Sandullo was hard at work removing the graffiti on Thursday morning.
EPD says that keeping Mickey's Kingdom safe and cleans for local kids is a top priority.
"Keeping Mickey's Kingdom safe and clean is a priority - we are grateful for those who help clean and maintain the playground," EPD said. "Mounted cameras and citizens who report issues to the police department have been helpful in our endeavor to keep it safe and clean."
EPD gave a big "thank you" to Slay's Restoration, which is the company that supplies the department's Crime Prevention Office with graffiti removal tools used in keeping the city clean.