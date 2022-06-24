EPD dealing with early fireworks violations ahead of Fourth of July

It's that time of the year again.
The Fourth of July is fast approaching, which means barbeques, patriotic spirit and fireworks.
The City of Evansville limits when and where you can use fireworks.
Starting June 29th through July 9th, you've got from 5 p.m. until two hours past sunset, or no later than 10:30 p.m., to set them off.
Independence Day is the exception, with a more than 12-hour window from 10 a.m. to midnight.
"There are restrictions, but I think it's pretty fair time," said Sergeant Anna Gray with the Evansville Police Department.
But some overeager Tri-Staters have been keeping EPD busy.
"We actually start seeing fireworks and start hearing them and start getting calls on them usually around the end of May into the first of June," Gray said.
Between May and July 2021, Gray said EPD clocked 317 runs in reference to fireworks.
As of May 1, this year, that number is 55, and Gray expects runs to climb significantly.
"We're not at the end of June yet," she said. "So, I anticipate that those numbers will pick up over the next several days, so I think we'll probably get closer to 100 by the end of the month."
So, even with an ordinance in place without fail, you'll hear pops and bangs ringing through neighborhoods when they shouldn't be.
And by the number of calls seen over the years, it's a frustrating reality for many when the issue comes down to common courtesy.
"A lot of pets get scared, a lot of people have issues with fireworks, so I think being respectful of that," Gray said. "It's just trying to be a good neighbor."
Gray stresses the many safety hazards as well.
With drier, hotter environmental conditions lately, fire risks are higher, and sometimes when shooting off fireworks, things can take an unexpected turn.
"If it shoots into a crowd of people and people start trying to scatter to get away," Gray said. "We've certainly seen some injuries over the years where people were trying to get away and they get hurt."
Per Evansville municipal code, fireworks also cannot be set off on public streets, parks or any other public places where they might land on other property.
You can face fines if you violate the ordinance. The first offense could cost you $25, the second offense $100 and you could pay up to $250 dollars for three violations or more.