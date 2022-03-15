 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah
Ohio River at Golconda
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam
Ohio River at Shawneetown

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Cairo
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam
Ohio River at Mount Vernon

.The lower Ohio River is falling at most locations, though this will
occur slower below Mount Vernon Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 38.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning and continue falling to 24.8 feet
Friday, March 25.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

EPD Detective, Co-Founder of Holly's House Retires After 26 Years on the Force

  • Updated
  • 0
Marisa Patwa

A beloved detective is turning in his badge and gun. 

After 26 years with the Evansville Police Department, including 13 at Holly's House, Detective Brian Turpin is officially stepping down. 

Detective Turpin helped to open Holly's House in 2004.

Before, victims of sexual assault were interviewed at the Department of Child Services or a police station.

But he wanted a more comfortable place for them to share their stories.

Throughout his years working these violent sexual cases, Detective Turipin has helped nearly 5,000 victims of abuse, almost all of them, children.

"I think the big thing is the victims and the people that work here. They're the real heroes behind that,” said Detective Brain Turpin. “On my worst day, I am not going to have to go through what one of these victims has gone through  most likely repeatedly." 

Detective Turpin will still be quite busy in retirement.

He just adopted his ten-year-old grandson and took a position as the lead pastor at Community Central Church.

