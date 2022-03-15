EPD Detective, Co-Founder of Holly's House Retires After 26 Years on the Force

A beloved detective is turning in his badge and gun.
After 26 years with the Evansville Police Department, including 13 at Holly's House, Detective Brian Turpin is officially stepping down.
Detective Turpin helped to open Holly's House in 2004.
Before, victims of sexual assault were interviewed at the Department of Child Services or a police station.
But he wanted a more comfortable place for them to share their stories.
Throughout his years working these violent sexual cases, Detective Turipin has helped nearly 5,000 victims of abuse, almost all of them, children.
"I think the big thing is the victims and the people that work here. They're the real heroes behind that,” said Detective Brain Turpin. “On my worst day, I am not going to have to go through what one of these victims has gone through most likely repeatedly."
Detective Turpin will still be quite busy in retirement.
He just adopted his ten-year-old grandson and took a position as the lead pastor at Community Central Church.