EPD: Dog shot and killed, suspected shooter on the run

  • Updated
El'Agance Shemwell

EPD says the male suspect fled the scene after the shooting.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Evansville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a dog dead on Judson Street and Taylor Avenue Tuesday evening.

EPD tells 44News officers arrived on scene and found a German Shepard that had been shot and killed on it's property.

Police state the suspect was walking his dog when the German Shepard jumped the fence and approached the suspect.

According to police, the suspect shot the dog then fled the scene.

Neighbors tell 44News the dog was known to be very friendly.

Stay with 44News on-air and online as we work to gather more information.

