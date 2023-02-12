EPD: Driver suffers severe injuries following wrong-way crash on the Lloyd Expressway

Authorities say one person suffered severe injuries, and another person was unconscious following a wrong-way crash on the Lloyd expressway in Evansville.
Authorities say officers were notified that a vehicle was driving east in the westbound lanes on the Lloyd expressway around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Authorities say shortly after the report; officers were sent to a wrong-way crash on the Lloyd near Main St.
Officers say they found two severely damaged vehicles that crashed head-on.
Both drivers were trapped inside their vehicles, authorities say.
According to the report, the wrong-way driver was pulled from the car but was not alert or conscious.
The driver of the other vehicle was pulled from the car with severe injuries to both legs, according to authorities.
Both drivers were taken to local hospitals, officials say.
According to authorities, witnesses stated they saw the vehicle going the wrong way and swerving between the three lanes on the Lloyd. They also stated several cars avoided the oncoming vehicle until the driver crashed into a vehicle head-on.
Authorities say crime scene, AIU, and a reconstructionist were called to the scene.