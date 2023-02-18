EPD: Evansville man arrested on multiple drug charges after a search warrant was served at his home

An Evansville man faces multiple drug charges after a search warrant was served at his house, according to authorities.
According to officers, detectives with the Evansville Police Department Street Crimes Unit served a search warrant at a home on Cross St. on Friday.
Authorities say they found multiple guns, magazines, bulletproof vests, drugs, and paraphernalia in the home.
Detectives say Richard Steen, the homeowner, lived with his two sons but said everything in the house belonged to him. He admitted to selling marijuana to his friends as well.
Steen was charged with dealing cocaine, meth, and marijuana, as well as possession of paraphernalia, according to an affidavit.
Steen was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Saturday morning but was later released on a $2,000 bond.