Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

.Due to recent heavy rain, the Ohio River is expected to continue to
rise into next week, reaching minor flood stage at Newburgh Dam
Monday morning.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From Monday morning to Friday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 30.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Monday morning to a crest of 41.9 feet Wednesday evening. It
will then fall below flood stage by early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

EPD: Evansville man arrested on multiple drug charges after a search warrant was served at his home

Richard Steen

An Evansville man faces multiple drug charges after a search warrant was served at his house, according to authorities.

According to officers, detectives with the Evansville Police Department Street Crimes Unit served a search warrant at a home on Cross St. on Friday.

Authorities say they found multiple guns, magazines, bulletproof vests, drugs, and paraphernalia in the home.

Detectives say Richard Steen, the homeowner, lived with his two sons but said everything in the house belonged to him. He admitted to selling marijuana to his friends as well.

Steen was charged with dealing cocaine, meth, and marijuana, as well as possession of paraphernalia, according to an affidavit.

Steen was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Saturday morning but was later released on a $2,000 bond.

