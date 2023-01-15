EPD: Evansville man arrested on multiple drug charges and illegal possession of a firearm

An Evansville man is behind bars after police say they found multiple drugs and guns inside his vehicle.
According to authorities, an officer was driving behind a green Dodge Ram pickup truck on Riverside Dr. on Saturday around 8:00 p.m.
Authorities say they discovered the vehicle's registered owner had a suspended license, leading to a traffic stop.
The driver, Joshua Davis, showed officers a state-issued identification card but said he did not have a valid driver's license.
After searching Davis and his car, authorities found Alprazolam, methamphetamine, paraphernalia, and two handguns.
Davis was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, felon in possession of a firearm, and operating a motor vehicle without obtaining a license.