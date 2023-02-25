EPD: Evansville man faces drug charges after police found him passed out in a vehicle

An Evansville man faces multiple drug charges after officers found him passed out in his vehicle, authorities say.
Officers say they were sent to Saint Joe Avenue for a driver who was passed out on Friday around 7:00 p.m.
Officers say they were able to wake up the driver, James Rollins, after multiple unsuccessful attempts.
According to authorities, officers found marijuana, multiple pipes, and Alprazolam pills inside Rollin's car.
He faces charges of possessing a synthetic drug, marijuana, paraphernalia, and schedule four controlled substances.
Rollins was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Friday but later released.