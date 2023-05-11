 Skip to main content
EPD filing arson charges on a woman who admitted to starting an early morning blaze Wednesday

Evansville police plan to file arson charges with the Vanderburgh County prosecutors office for a woman who admitted to starting a fire at her East Iowa Street home early Wednesday.

According to an EPD report, Jessica Pikov is the listed occupant of the home.

This while an Evansville firefighter continues to recover after being injured during that early morning blaze.

Crews were called to the home around 3:30 A.M.

The fire was extinguished in about 15 minutes, but as crews were looking for hot spots, a portion of an outside window frame fell on a firefighter sending him to the hospital.

Officers on scene found one woman unconscious.

We are working to learn more about her condition.

