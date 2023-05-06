EPD: Firearm stolen during holdup early Friday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)— Police say a firearm was stolen from a man during a holdup early Friday morning.
Officers say they were dispatched to the area of Heidelbach Avenue and Franklin Street for a holdup in progress on Friday around 4:15 a.m.
Authorities say the caller said his son was robbed of a firearm and cellphone.
According to the report, two men approached the victim and grabbed his gun and phone before leaving the area.
Officers say the two men left in an unknown direction, and more information about the suspects were given to police.
The two suspects have not yet been identified.