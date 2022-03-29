 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western
Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Driving of higher profile vehicles could become more
difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Stay tuned to the National Weather Service
for potential upgrades of this advisory to a watch or warning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

EPD I.T. Employee Arrested on Child Molestation Charge

Gregory Galka

An Evansville Police Department employee was arrested on a child molestation charge, according to the department.

EPD released a statement, Tuesday, confirming Gregory Galka was a civilian I.T. employee.

Galka was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail, Tuesday afternoon on one count of child molestation.

According to EPD, the 57-year-old has been an employee since August 2021. He has been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

No other details about the case were immediately available.

As of Tuesday night, Galka was being held on 'no bond.'

