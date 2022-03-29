EPD I.T. Employee Arrested on Child Molestation Charge

An Evansville Police Department employee was arrested on a child molestation charge, according to the department.
EPD released a statement, Tuesday, confirming Gregory Galka was a civilian I.T. employee.
Galka was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail, Tuesday afternoon on one count of child molestation.
According to EPD, the 57-year-old has been an employee since August 2021. He has been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
No other details about the case were immediately available.
As of Tuesday night, Galka was being held on 'no bond.'