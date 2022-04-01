 Skip to main content
EPD I.T. Employee Now Facing 12 Counts of Child Molestation, Court Records Show

Gregory Galka via Evansville Police Department

Gregory Galka, 57, via Evansville Police Department

An IT employee who worked for the Evansville Police Department is now facing a dozen charges of child molestation, according to court records.

A statement from EPD issued on Tuesday said the department had been made aware of the arrest of 57-year-old Gregory Galka, who had been working as a civilian IT employee for the department since August of 2021.

According to court records, Galka was officially charged on Thursday with 12 counts of child molesting.

Court records also show Galka was released from the Vanderburgh County Jail after posting a $5,000 bond.

He's now scheduled to appear in court for his initial hearing on April 11 at 1:00 p.m.