EPD intern wins Youth Resources 'Youth of the Year' award

An Evansville high school student receives some well-deserved recognition.
David Montero received the 'Youth of the Year' award through Youth Resources of Southwestern Indiana Thursday evening.
Montero is very active in the community participating in events such as Youth Resources 'Big Man on Campus."
Youth Resources aims to inspire and develop youth in the community to a life dedicated to leadership, service, and civic engagement.
Montero is also an intern with the Evansville Police Department.
According to a post from EPD, Montero was in 7th Grade at McGary Middle School when he was chosen to be a part of Cops Connecting with Kids Disney Adventure Program.
We're told Chief Billy Bolin was Montero's chaperone on the trip and has been a mentor to him since.
Montero says he hopes to have a career in law enforcement after he graduates from Harrison High School.
We send a huge congrats to David!