EPD: Intoxicated driver crashes vehicle, leaves the scene of the crash

An Evansville man is behind bars after being accused of crashing his car while intoxicated and leaving the scene of the crash.
Authorities were sent to Stockwell Rd. and Theater Dr. on Saturday morning for the report of a single-car crash.
The caller told dispatch they saw a male in jeans, a grey hoodie, and a beard leaving the vehicle.
Authorities ran the car's vehicle and found the owner was Nicholas Joest.
Joest was later found in another person's garage, according to an affidavit.
Later a Mustang picked up Joest from the person's yard and left, authorities say.
Authorities say they later found the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.
Authorities say Joest was very intoxicated, could not stand on his own, had glossy eyes, a slurred speech, and smelled like alcohol.
Authorities say Joest had several fresh injuries consistent with a crash.
Joest told authorities he was sorry for crashing his car to Officers, according to an affidavit.
Joest was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail, where he tested 0.246 on the preliminary breath test, according to an affidavit.
He was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.