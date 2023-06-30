EPD investigates after finding suspicious package near Ivy Tech

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)--Evansville Police are investigating after a suspicious package was located near Ivy Tech College.
According to police reports, authorities were called out Wednesday night to Fairway Drive near the campus off North First Avenue, when someone found the package.
We're told security on site told officers they heard a loud bang.
EPD says that's when the package was found behind the bookstore.
We're told authorities called in the Hazardous Devices Unit who said the package was not dangerous.
