EPD investigates after finding suspicious package near Ivy Tech

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /NOON EDT/ THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values from 105 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 11 AM CDT /noon EDT/ this morning to 8 PM CDT /9
PM EDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thunderstorms will interrupt the heat at
times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
tonight through midnight Friday night for the following Southwest
Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Friday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

EPD investigates after finding suspicious package near Ivy Tech

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)--Evansville Police are investigating after a suspicious package was located near Ivy Tech College. 

According to police reports, authorities were called out Wednesday night to Fairway Drive near the campus off North First Avenue, when someone found the package. 

We're told security on site told officers they heard a loud bang. 

EPD says that's when the package was found behind the bookstore.

We're told authorities called in the Hazardous Devices Unit who said the package was not dangerous.

Stay with 44News as we continue to update you on this developing story. 

