 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST/9 AM EST/ THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, Indiana and western
Kentucky, including the following counties, in southern Illinois,
Gallatin, Saline and White. In Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Henderson and Union.

* WHEN...Until 800 AM CST /900 AM EST/.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Overflowing poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are
elevated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 348 AM CST /448 AM EST/, Doppler radar indicated heavy
rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and
2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Henderson, Mount Vernon, Boonville, Eldorado,
Newburgh, Morganfield, Chandler, Fort Branch, Oakland City,
Shawneetown, Melody Hill, Haubstadt, Darmstadt, Poseyville,
Uniontown, Lynnville, Ridgway, Winslow and New Harmony.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&

EPD Investigates liquor store armed robbery

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights

Evansville Police are investigating a robbery at an East side liquor store.

According to authorities, the incident happened at the Mr. Liquor on Pollack Avenue around 10 p.m. Wednesday. 

We're told a man came inside the store and pointed a gun at the clerk. 

According to the police report, the suspect said "open the drawer, I don't want to shoot you." 

We're told the man stole cash, the clerk's coin purse, and some alcohol. 

Evansville Police continue to investigate and anyone with information should call authorities immediately. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you