EPD Investigates liquor store armed robbery

Evansville Police are investigating a robbery at an East side liquor store.
According to authorities, the incident happened at the Mr. Liquor on Pollack Avenue around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
We're told a man came inside the store and pointed a gun at the clerk.
According to the police report, the suspect said "open the drawer, I don't want to shoot you."
We're told the man stole cash, the clerk's coin purse, and some alcohol.
Evansville Police continue to investigate and anyone with information should call authorities immediately.