EPD investigates shots fired call

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Evansville Police are investigating after a shots fired call.
Authorities say they were called to the area of John Street Sunday.
EPD says the victim told them he was being followed by a white Ford Explorer which was trailing behind him.
The victim says they arrived home and ran inside.
We're told a short time later there was a muffled gunshot outside.
We're told a bullet hole was[ found on the side of the victims passenger car door.
The investigation remains ongoing at this time.