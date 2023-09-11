 Skip to main content
EPD investigates shots fired call

  • Updated
Evansville Police are investigating after a shots fired call.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)  — Evansville Police are investigating after a shots fired call. 

Authorities say they were called to the area of John Street Sunday. 

EPD says the victim told them he was being followed by a white Ford Explorer which was trailing behind him. 

The victim says they arrived home and ran inside. 

We're told a short time later there was a muffled gunshot outside. 

We're told a bullet hole was[ found on the side of the victims passenger car door. 

The investigation remains ongoing at this time. 

