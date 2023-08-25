EPD: Madisonville man faces charges after on school property with gun

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Thursday evening’s volleyball game at Lincoln Elementary School received a fright after the school’s principal says multiple parents came to her during the game saying there was a man in the gym with a gun in his waistband.
Police say the principal went near the man to verify that he was armed, at which point he got up and left the school. She then called 911.
Police stopped the man, identified as Lashad Stuckey of Madisonville, a short distance from the school and placed him under arrest.
Police say Stuckey later admitted to bringing the gun into the school. By Indiana law, firearms are not allowed on any school property.
Stuckey is being charged with bringing a firearm onto school property and possession of a firearm by a felon. According to police, Stuckey was convicted of felony neglect in 2019.
Some feel that Stuckey should have been stopped from entering the school in the first place.
Michelle Dunning, grandparent of a Lincoln student, told 44News ”there should be somebody posted at each door on any kind of an activity like that that can alert the school.”
44News reached out to EVSC for comment on the incident, but they declined to speak with us.
Stuckey is being held on $75,000 bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail.