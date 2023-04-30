EPD: Man arrested after breaking into a home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)—An Evansville man is behind bars after breaking into a home, according to police.
Officers say they were dispatched to the area of South Garvin Street for a person refusing to leave on Friday around 7:00 p.m.
Officers say upon arrival they found Dwain Hughes sitting in a minivan across the street from a woman's house. The woman has a restraining order against Hughes.
Authorities say when officers asked Hughes why he was parked across the street because he does not live around the area, he said he was waiting for the mailman to get his mail. Officers say Hughes has no reason to receive mail anywhere near the house.
According to authorities, the victim told officers that she came home around 11:00 and saw Hughes sitting on her couch in her living room. He pushed in the window to get inside. The victim told him to leave, or she would call the police. When she came back home, Hughes was still there in her living room.
Authorities say the victim and Hughes could not provide a registration for the minivan, and when the owner picked it up, he found a gun in the glove box.
According to the affidavit, when officers told Hughes that they found his gun, he said where it was in the van before officers told him where they found it.
The affidavit says Hughes is a serious violent felon and is not legally allowed to have a gun.
Hughes was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, residential entry, and invasion of privacy.