EPD: Man arrested after pointing crossbow at officers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — One man is facing charges after a scary encounter with authorities.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to North Roosevelt Drive Wednesday after a 911 hang-up.
Authorities say they arrived in the area and found an open door, when they saw Brian Rausch sitting on the couch with a crossbow.
Officers say they told Rausch to drop the weapon, but that he pointed it at them instead. They say they could see a bolt in the crossbow.
According to EPD, officers drew their guns and continued to order Rausch to drop the crossbow. After about 15 seconds, they say Rausch finally dropped the crossbow and was taken into custody.
Rausch was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of intimidation with a deadly weapon.
No one was injured.