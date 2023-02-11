EPD: Man arrested after stabbing brother with screwdriver

An Evansville man is behind bars after stabbing his brother with a screwdriver, according to authorities.
Deputies say they were sent to a home on the 2300 block of Westbrook Blvd on Friday around noon for domestic assault.
The reporter told authorities the victim came to his home and said his brother, Phillip Decker stabbed him, according to the affidavit.
Authorities say they met with the victim and observed blood and two puncture wounds on his hand. Authorities also observed a small laceration on the left side of his left eye.
The victim told authorities he and his brother got into an argument inside their home over one of them losing the registration plate to the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
According to authorities, the victim told authorities Decker called him a liar and started hitting him.
According to an affidavit, the victim told authorities Decker picked up a screwdriver and stabbed him on his hand, near his eye and ear, and on his back.
Decker told authorities he knew he stabbed the victim at least three times and that he was aiming for the victim's chest but stabbed him in the side of the head when the victim moved, according to an affidavit.
Decker was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for battery with a deadly weapon. He is being held on a $3,100 bond.