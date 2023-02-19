EPD: Man arrested for burglarizing local business

An Evansville man is behind bars after burglarizing a local business, according to authorities.
Officers say they were sent to Wright Steel & Services around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday for a burglary alarm that went off.
Authorities say multiple windows on the business were broken.
According to officers, they announced if anyone were in the building and did not come out, they would be bitten by a K9. After announcing that, John Phillip Adams came out with his hands up and was taken into custody, authorities say.
Officials say Adams initially told officers he was an employee of Wright Steel. However, officers say they were able to confirm that Adams was not an employee there.
According to a press release, Adams had tools, flash drives, razor blades, and money that belonged to Wright Steel.
Officers say cameras and the keypad to the alarm system had been taken off the walls and spread throughout the office area.
A computer was on, and an employee's emails were opened, officers say.
Adams also had three outstanding warrants, according to authorities.
Adams was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for burglary, theft, computer trespass, and criminal mischief. He is being held on no bond.