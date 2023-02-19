EPD: Man arrested for burglarizing local business

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Posey, Henderson, Union and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Spencer, Henderson,
Vanderburgh, Daviess and Warrick Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon...Minor
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon to early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Saturday, February 18 the stage was 24.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Tuesday afternoon to a crest of 37.1 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
37.2 feet on 02/07/2013.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Posey, Henderson, Union and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Spencer, Henderson,
Vanderburgh, Daviess and Warrick Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon...Minor
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO EARLY
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From Monday morning to early Friday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 36.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 41.6 feet Wednesday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
41.6 feet on 01/31/2010.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

EPD: Man arrested for burglarizing local business

  • 0
John Phillip Adams

An Evansville man is behind bars after burglarizing a local business, according to authorities.

Officers say they were sent to Wright Steel & Services around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday for a burglary alarm that went off.

Authorities say multiple windows on the business were broken.

According to officers, they announced if anyone were in the building and did not come out, they would be bitten by a K9. After announcing that, John Phillip Adams came out with his hands up and was taken into custody, authorities say.

Officials say Adams initially told officers he was an employee of Wright Steel. However, officers say they were able to confirm that Adams was not an employee there.

According to a press release, Adams had tools, flash drives, razor blades, and money that belonged to Wright Steel.

Officers say cameras and the keypad to the alarm system had been taken off the walls and spread throughout the office area. 

A computer was on, and an employee's emails were opened, officers say.

Adams also had three outstanding warrants, according to authorities.

Adams was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for burglary, theft, computer trespass, and criminal mischief. He is being held on no bond.

Recommended for you