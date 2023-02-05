EPD: Man arrested for child seduction and child pornography

An Evansville man is behind bars after being accused of child seduction and child pornography.
Authorities say they were notified that Donald Eugene Robinson was having sex with a 15-year-old by the teenager's mother on February 1, 2023.
According to the press release, the mother found explicit messages on her child's laptop and an illicit video.
Officials say Robinson was taken to EPD headquarters and agreed to speak with detectives.
Robinson admitted to having sex on multiple occasions and receiving oral sex from the teenager, according to the affidavit.
According to authorities, Robinson also said he had at least one naked picture of the teenager.
Robinson told authorities he met the victim when he was working at the Youth Care Center as a Behavior Technician in Evansville, according to the affidavit.
Officials with the Youth Care Center told authorities Behavior Technicians assist with supervisory care of individuals at the facility. He told officers as a policy, male Behavior Technicians are only to be in charge of males, and female Behavior Technicians are to only be in charge of females. He also said as a policy, YCC staff is to have no contact with those that have been in their care outside of the YCC facility.
The victim stayed at YCC when she was 13 and 14 years old, according to an affidavit.
Robinson was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and charged with sexual misconduct with a minor, child pornography, child seduction, and obstruction of justice.