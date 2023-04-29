EPD: Man arrested for exposing himself to woman and 3 teenagers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)—An Evansville man is behind bars after exposing himself to a woman and three teenagers, according to police.
Officers say they were called to the area of Main Street and SouthEast Fourth Street on Friday just before midnight for a guy who was following a woman and three teenagers.
Authorities say the woman told them she was with three teenagers she was in charge of when Harold Bales went up to them and exposed himself. She said she took the teens away from Bales, but he followed them and continued pleasuring himself.
Officers say when they asked Bales if he knew why they were talking to him, he said it was because he had urinated around the corner.
According to police, Bales is a registered sex offender and did not have an ID on him.
Authorities say Bales denied pleasuring himself and that he only urinated in public.
Bales was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for indecent exposure and failure to possess an Indiana driver's license as a sex offender. He is being held on a $500 bond.