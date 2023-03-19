EPD: Man arrested for punching IHOP staff and spitting on an officer

An Evansville man is behind bars after officers were called to an IHOP early Sunday morning.
Officers say they were sent to the IHOP off the Lloyd Expressway in Evansville, Indiana, for an assault in progress on Sunday around 4:00 a.m. The run was upgraded to a fight in progress and then to a person with a gun, authorities say.
Authorities say they were told Edward Johnson hit the manager and her husband.
An officer said Johnson had his hands in his pockets and did not take them out when he told him to. An officer said since they were called for a person with a gun, he pulled out his gun and continued telling Johnson to take his hands out.
Authorities say they used force to get Johnson into handcuffs.
Officers say tables were out of place, plates were broken, and food was all over the floor.
The affidavit shows one person told officers Johnson punched her in the ribs.
According to authorities, staff told officers Johnson was talking to the waitresses inappropriately, touching a waitress, then trying to touch another waitress inappropriately.
Authorities say staff told them they told Johnson not to touch the staff and asked him to leave.
According to the affidavit, Johnson left the restaurant and then tried to come in a few minutes later. When staff tried to block him from coming in, he punched one of them and then another. He then threw plates and tables all over the place, the affidavit says.
Officers said when they tried to talk to Johnson, he continuously talked over them and would lean toward officers and tell them they needed to move. When officers told him they would not leave, he spat on them, authorities say.
Johnson was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for sexual battery, battery against a public safety official, battery, two counts of simple assault, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, and resisting law enforcement. He is being held on no bond.