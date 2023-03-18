EPD: Man arrested on burglary charges after stealing a vehicle

An Evansville man is behind bars facing burglary charges, according to police.
Officers say they were sent to Old Business 41 on Friday around 9:00 p.m. for suspicious circumstances, according to an affidavit.
When officers arrived, a woman told them Shane McCammon stole her vehicle and was still in the area armed with a handgun.
Authorities say the woman told them McCammon also took her laptop.
Officers say they conducted a felony car stop on a vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle.
According to an affidavit, McCammon would not get out of the vehicle when officers told him to multiple times.
Authorities say they called Swat to block the vehicle from leaving and continued to tell McCammon to step out of the vehicle.
After 30 minutes, officers say they pulled him out of the vehicle and placed him into custody.
While searching the car, officers say they found a firearm behind the driver's seat.
Officers say McCammon never received a driver's license and had been convicted of felonies that prevent him from possessing a firearm.
McCammon was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for burglary, auto theft, felon possessing a firearm, resisting law enforcement, and operating a vehicle without receiving a license.
He is being held on a $1,000 bond.