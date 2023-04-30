EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges after running from officers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)—An Evansville man faces multiple charges after running from police, according to authorities.
According to an affidavit, an off-duty officer was at Bud's Rockin' County Bar & Grill when security told him Trevor Allerellie had a plastic baggie with narcotics and a rolled-up dollar bill.
Officers say they arrested, Allerellie and he admitted to having cocaine on him. Officers say they found two baggies with white powder, two rolled-up dollar bills, and a one-hitter pipe that looked like a cigarette.
Authorities say they also found a blue pill in Allerellie's pocket.
According to authorities, Allerellie ran from officers when they took him to the Vanderburgh County Jail. However, authorities got him back in custody.
According to the affidavit, the white powder tested positive for cocaine, and the pill was identified as Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine. The rolled-up bills had a white powder residue, which tested positive for cocaine, according to authorities.
Allerellie was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement, and public administration escape.