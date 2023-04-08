EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges after traffic stop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)—An Evansville man is behind bars after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs.
Authorities say an officer was patrolling East Maryland Street and Oak Hill Road around 4:39 a.m. today when he saw a man riding a bicycle without an operational white light attached to the front of the handlebars.
The officer said he initiated a traffic stop on the man, later identified as Richard Neighbors II.
According to the affidavit, Neighbors gave the officer consent to search him. The officer said he found methamphetamine, marijuana, fentanyl, and a pipe on Neighbors.
He was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for possession of methamphetamine, narcotics, marijuana, and paraphernalia. He is being held on no bond.