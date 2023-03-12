 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Freezing Conditions Could Harm Sensitive Vegetation Monday
Night and Tuesday Night...

Temperatures will drop below freezing throughout the Quad State
each night from tonight through Tuesday night. A hard freeze will
be possible in far western portions of the region Monday night and
over much of the region Tuesday night. These freezing conditions
could be harmful to vegetation that has already activated. Those
with agricultural interests should take the necessary precautions
to protect any sensitive vegetation.

EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges after traffic stop

  • 0
Charles Ezzard Cooper

An Evansville man faces multiple drug charges after a traffic stop, according to police.

According to an affidavit, officers were patrolling on S. Weinbach Ave. when Charles Ezzard Cooper was riding a bicycle without a red reflector on the back.

Officers say they initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of S. Weinbach Ave. and E. Riverside Dr. 

According to officers, Cooper had a glass pipe, which he said he used to ingest methamphetamine, two bags with a crystal-like substance, two bags with a green leafy substance, and a bag with a loose leafy substance.

Authorities say Cooper was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail, and his bicycle was towed.

According to authorities, the crystal-like substance tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl. Officers say the bags with a green leafy substance tested positive for marijuana, and the bag with a loose leafy substance tested positive for synthetic cannabis.

Cooper faces five controlled substance charges.

He is being held on a $500 bond.

