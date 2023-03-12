EPD: Man arrested on multiple drug charges after traffic stop

An Evansville man faces multiple drug charges after a traffic stop, according to police.
According to an affidavit, officers were patrolling on S. Weinbach Ave. when Charles Ezzard Cooper was riding a bicycle without a red reflector on the back.
Officers say they initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of S. Weinbach Ave. and E. Riverside Dr.
According to officers, Cooper had a glass pipe, which he said he used to ingest methamphetamine, two bags with a crystal-like substance, two bags with a green leafy substance, and a bag with a loose leafy substance.
Authorities say Cooper was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail, and his bicycle was towed.
According to authorities, the crystal-like substance tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl. Officers say the bags with a green leafy substance tested positive for marijuana, and the bag with a loose leafy substance tested positive for synthetic cannabis.
Cooper faces five controlled substance charges.
He is being held on a $500 bond.