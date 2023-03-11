EPD: Man arrested on several charges after felony warrant served at apartment

An Evansville man is behind bars after officers served a felony warrant at a home on Thursday evening, according to authorities.
Officers say they were sent to an apartment in the 2700 block of Lodge Avenue just before 6:00 p.m. to serve a felony warrant on James Moore.
Officers say the person leasing the apartment told them Moore was not home.
According to authorities, they were given permission to check the apartment and found Moore trying to leave in the living room.
Authorities say they found several credit and debit cards with different names and another person's driver's license in Moore's wallet.
According to authorities, Moore told officers a false name before they found his actual ID.
Moore was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.
According to the affidavit, officers found fentanyl in Moore's socks at the jail.
Officers say they found records and financial crimes connected to the recovered cards.
Moore was booked for fraud, theft, forgery, identity deception, controlled substance, and a felony warrant.
He is being held on no bond.