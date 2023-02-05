EPD: Man crashes into guardrail while driving under the influence

Vanderburgh County deputies were dispatched to a property damage accident on I-69 near mile marker 19 on Sunday around 3:44 a.m.
Deputies say they saw a red Chevy pick-up truck facing the wrong way in the median.
Authorities say the truck was shut off and identified the driver as David Southworth.
When deputies were talking to Southworth, he was slurring his words and had glossy eyes, authorities say.
Southworth told deputies he fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed into a guardrail, according to an affidavit.
Since Southworth admitted to drinking an hour and a half before, deputies asked if he would be willing to do a Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he agreed to do.
Deputies say Southworth failed the STFST.
Southworth tested a 0.147 on a breath test, according to an affidavit.
Southworth was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and charged with two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Southworth remains held on no bond.