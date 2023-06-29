 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /NOON EDT/ TO
8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Illinois, southwest Indiana and
the Pennyrile region of western Kentucky. This includes areas
from Mount Carmel Illinois, across the Evansville and Owensboro
areas, to Madisonville Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 11 AM CDT /noon EDT/ to 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thunderstorms over southwest Indiana, the
Wabash Valley of southern Illinois, and areas of northwest
Kentucky will delay the start of the hazardous heat until
Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Indiana and Kentucky environmental agencies have called for an
Air Quality Alert for their respective areas, including southwest
Indiana and western Kentucky. This alert is in effect until
midnight CDT tonight.

Everyone may experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups
may experience more serious health effects. Sensitive groups include
the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other breathing
problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People in these
groups are advised to greatly limit their outdoor activities to
reduce their exposure to ozone and particulate pollution.

EPD: Man steals duck raft, floats down Ohio River during severe weather

  • Updated
  • 0
El'Agance Shemwell

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man has been charged with theft, accused of stealing a duck raft and floating down the Ohio River during a severe thunderstorm. 

Around 3:15 Thursday afternoon, the Evansville Police Department and Evansville Fire Department were dispatched to the 2300 block of Broadway Ave. for a water rescue.

Employees from the Port of Evansville reported that a white male with a hard hat and work vest, stole a large Rubber Ducky raft and was quickly floating down the Ohio River.

Officials say 34-year-old Jeffery Chumley was using a shovel to paddle down the river.

Evansville Marine Services employees put a tugboat on the river and were trying to get to Chumley to help him. Police say Chumley acted like he did not want help and kept shooing them away.

With the quick assistance from the Evansville Fire Department and Evansville Police Department, first responders boarded the Evansville Marine services tugboat and were able to pull Chumley from the water.

Chumley was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance.

After Chumley was medically cleared, he was transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail and charged with Theft.

