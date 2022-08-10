EPD: Mom charged with neglect after child leaves home, finds way to grocery store

An Evansville mother was arrested and charged with neglect on Tuesday after her 6-year-old child was found running around alone at the grocery store about half a mile away from home, according to police.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they responded to the Grocery Outlet store at 1200 N. Fulton Avenue around 6 p.m. Tuesday after someone found a child there.
According to EPD, dispatchers said that the child was barefoot and dirty, and had been found running around the grocery store with no parent.
When officers arrived, they say they met with employees who were watching the child, and that the child was in fact barefoot and soaking wet. They say the child was also dirty and had burrs all over his shirt.
Officers say they tried to talk to the child but that he was non-verbal.
According to the EPD report, one officer thought they may know who the child's mother was. They say they went to some apartments at 1505 N. Third Avenue, which are about a half mile away from the grocery store, and confirmed the mother was 43-year-old Jamie Schwartz.
Police say Schwartz appeared to be under the influence, and that she blew a .194 on a breath test.
EPD says Schwartz admitted to drinking three beers and a double-shot of liquor.
Schwartz said she fell asleep with the child and woke up to find the bedroom window open and the child gone, according to EPD.
A worker with the Department of Child Services said that the child had been removed from the home back in July of 2021 for abuse and neglect. They said Schwartz got the child back in May of 2022.
Schwartz was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a neglect charge.