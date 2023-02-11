EPD: Officers find shell casings after shots fired call on E. Illinois St.

Authorities are investigating after finding multiple shell casings during a shots-fired run.
Officers say they were sent to a home in Evansville on the 600 block of E. Illinois St. on Friday between 10:00 and 12:00 p.m. for shots fired.
Officers detained multiple people for questioning, according to a police report.
Authorities say officers were later sent to Elliot St. and Michigan St. for a female with injuries.
Authorities say a female in the front passenger seat of the car was in pain.
The owner of the car told authorities she and the injured female went to a party on Illinois St., where the shell casings were found, authorities say.
The owner of the car said people began to get into verbal and physical fights at the party, according to a report.
Authorities say the two in the car said they decided to leave after someone at the party threatened to shoot them. The female driver told authorities at one point, a male at the party pulled out a gun and pointed it at her.
The two said they left the house and sat in their car near the house for several minutes when they heard shots fired, according to a report.
The two left the area to get medical treatment for the female passenger who had glass in her eyes from the windshield, authorities say.
Officials say the female was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Crime scene and detectives were called to the scene, according to authorities.