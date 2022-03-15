EPD: Officers Sent to Hotel After Report of Four Men in Masks, One Arrested

The Evansville Police Department says one person was arrested after an incident that happened at a local hotel early Tuesday morning.
It started on Tuesday morning just after midnight when EPD says the clerk of a hotel on Morgan Avenue called 911 after being asked to do so by someone staying in a room at the hotel.
According to EPD, the clerk told dispatchers that four men wearing masks had entered the hotel lobby and appeared to be chasing the man who was staying at the hotel. The clerk went on to say that the men went up into the hotel looking for the hotel guest but that they couldn't find him.
After that, the clerk told authorities that the four men walked out of the hotel and got into a car in the parking lot.
When an EPD Officer got to the scene and spoke with the four men in the car, the officer said that he smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. According to EPD, one of the men in the car, 19-year-old Telmajae McGee, admitted to having some marijuana on him.
EPD says McGee handed over a bag of marijuana, but that the officer could still smell the odor coming from the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, EPD says a loaded handgun was found, and that the gun was stolen out of Vanderburgh County.
The EPD report says that the McGee claimed the group was just coming to the hotel to drink. It says that another one of the men who spoke with police claimed that they had come to the hotel to get a room and have a party, but that they couldn't get a room.
Police say they believe the handgun belonged to McGee due to where it was found in the vehicle. EPD says McGee was arrested, and that this is his third arrest since 2020 where he was found in possession of a stolen handgun.
McGee was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of Theft of a Firearm, Possession of a Handgun, and Possession of Marijuana, according to EPD.
While at the jail, EPD said that McGee said the handgun belonged to one of the other men in the vehicle.