 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

EPD, Ohio Township Fire Dept. participate in 'First Responder Day' at Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center

  • Updated
  • 0
EPD, Ohio Township FD visit Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center

April is Autism Awareness/Acceptance Month, and local first responders made a special visit on Wednesday in celebration.

Evansville Police Department Officers Anna Gray and Taylor Merriss, along with members of the Ohio Township Fire Department, paid a visit to Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center on for a "First Responder Day" Wednesday.

During their visit, EPD says kids were able to climb through the police car, try on tactical vests and helmets, and ask all the questions they could.

The police department shared several photos from the event on social media. You can view a slideshow of the photos below.

Evansville Police Department photos of First Responder Day at Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center

1 of 6

Tags

Recommended for you