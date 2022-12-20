EPD: Residents displaced following gas leak

Evansville Dispatch confirms with 44News a natural gas leak has been detected at an apartment building in the 900 block of West Illinois Street.
Police say the call came in after someone noticed extreme levels on the gas meter. We're told there could be multiple gas leaks, and the gas has been shut off.
All tenants were evacuated from the building, and the American Red Cross is assisting with a place to stay for the night.
CenterPoint Energy is currently on scene.
We will update this story as it develops.