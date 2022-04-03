EPD Responds to Eight Shots Fired Calls Saturday

Officers with the Evansville Police Department responded to eight shots fired calls over the course of Saturday, April 2nd.
No one was injured in any of the police reports.
Here is a timeline of the runs:
12:08 a.m.: A caller said he found two new bullet holes in his house on Monroe Ave from overnight. The caller did not find the bullet holes until closer to noon, but a neighbor had called in the shots being fired just after midnight.
12:45 p.m.: Officers responded to a house being shot up on South Elliot Street for the second time in a week. Bullet holes were found both inside and outside of the home. EPD had also been at the house Monday, March 28th for a run. The caller stated the house is owned by her 60-year-old mother.
4:30 p.m.: Officers responded to East Blackford Ave. where two houses and a car were struck by gunfire. Shell casings were found in the street, but no weapon or suspects.
7:46 p.m.: Officers responded to shots being fired in the area of Harrelton Drive and found shell casings in the street.
8:15 p.m.: An occupied home on Henning Ave was struck by gunfire.
9:34 p.m.: Police reports show this is related to the previous incident on Henning Drive less than an hour before this call was made. The caller states the neighbors in the other home got into a verbal argument with him. The reporter says he ended up going back inside his house and then heard gun shots.
10:49 p.m.: An occupied house on Cherry and Morton street was hit by gunfire.
10:51 p.m.: Shots are fired on East Blackford Ave. Shell casings are found in the street. The block is the same area where two houses and a car had been shot up earlier in the afternoon.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents are asked to call the Evansville Police Department.