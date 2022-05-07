EPD responds to multiple auto theft reports Friday

The Evansville Police Department responded to multiple auto theft reports Friday.
A $1,000 catalytic converter was stolen out of a city work truck on the McDonalds Golf Course just before 3 a.m., according to a police report.
Another report states a Jeep was stolen from a customer at Evans Motors before 8 a.m. Police say the suspect is a middle aged man with a neck tattoo. An employee at the company says after he showed the suspect the Jeep, he switched the keys he had returned. When the employee came back, the Jeep was missing.
A man reported his vehicle stolen around 10:45 a.m. after he left it outside running with the keys in it on N 11th Ave. The vehicle was later found abandoned on Oregon and Baker and was returned to the owner, according to police.
A woman called police around 1 p.m. to report her car had been stolen in between Brookside Drive and Madison Ave.
A man also reported his vehicle stolen around 1 p.m. on Fares Ave.
In another instance, a $800 cell phone was stolen out of a car on Vann Ave.