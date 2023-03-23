EPD responds to shots fired call at Cedar Trace Apartments

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...
Missouri...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers, Shawneetown,
Olmsted and Cairo.

.Widespread heavy rainfall is expected tonight into Friday night
across the area.  Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with localized
higher amounts will likely cause significant rises on the Ohio
River.  Based on the current rainfall forecast, many locations are
expected to go above flood stage next week.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY, APRIL
02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night to Sunday, April 02.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Monday morning to a crest of 41.7 feet Wednesday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, April
01.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...
Missouri...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers, Shawneetown,
Olmsted and Cairo.

.Widespread heavy rainfall is expected tonight into Friday night
across the area.  Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with localized
higher amounts will likely cause significant rises on the Ohio
River.  Based on the current rainfall forecast, many locations are
expected to go above flood stage next week.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO SATURDAY, APRIL
01...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning to Saturday, April 01.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 24.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late Tuesday morning to a crest of 36.6 feet Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, April
01.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Carlisle,
Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, McLean,
Union KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler,
Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley,
Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff is expected to result in flooding of
rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone
locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Some
areas may experience more widespread and significant flash
flooding with road closures and washouts, water entering normally
dry areas, and dangerous travel conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Periods of rain and thunderstorms are forecast to begin
tonight and persist through Friday night. 2 to 4 inches of
rain is expected over the region and locally higher amounts
are possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

EPD responds to shots fired call at Cedar Trace Apartments

  • 0
EPD: Heavy police presence at Cedar Trace Apartments
El'Agance Shemwell

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms with 44News there was heavy police presence surrounding the Cedar Trace Apartments in Evansville. 

Police responded to a shots fired call just before 6:30 Thursday evening. 

Authorities were asking the public to avoid the area, as they searched for a possible suspect.

EPD says after searching the property for a few hours, they did not find a suspect or property damage.

We will update this story as we learn more. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device