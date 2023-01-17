EPD’s first Coffee With A Cop of 2023 held at local McDonalds

The Evansville Police Department's monthly Coffee With A Cop event took place this morning at the Evansville McDonalds on North Main Street.
Coffee With A Cop is back for the month of January, the event kicked off the season as it being the first one of the year of 2023.
This event helps put names to faces of the local communities police officers, and now local sheriff’s department as they will be joining the events alongside the EPD for the rest of the year.
The purpose of Coffee With A Cop is EPD’s many ways of community outreach as it is used to be able to sit down with a cop and voice any comments, questions, or concerns you may have with the city, crime, or even department.
We spoke with local attendee, Jenny Thomas, on what she loves about the event, “I just love getting together with the people. I like seeing the officers here intermingling with the neighborhood people. And so seeing them here and at all of the different neighborhoods, really just shows that they’re committed to the community and to try and share ideas.”
The event is housed at various locations around the city to make sure all the areas of the city are covered. Venues around the city are being used such as Penny Lane Coffee House, Donut Bank, and of course, McDonalds.
Each month the event ranges from 7 A.M. and ends at 9 A.M. If you couldn’t make today's event, there is always next month, as coffee with a cop will take place at The Mission Grounds on Washington Avenue on February 21st.