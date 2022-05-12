EPD: Scam callers posing as officers, asking for payment over the phone

There's a new scam warning for residents in Evansville, Indiana.
The Evansville Police Department took to Facebook on Thursday to warn the community about a new scam call.
According to EPD, scammers are calling citizens and claiming to be with the department, then threatening them with a warrant for the arrest.
EPD says the scammers will then ask for payments over the phone to "take care" of the warrant.
The department says that its personnel will never call citizens over the phone and ask for any type of payment, for any reason.