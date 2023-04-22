EPD: Serious violent felon arrested after trying to break into an apartment

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)—A serious violent felon is behind bars after police say he tried to force his way into someone's apartment and threatened them with a gun.
According to authorities, central dispatch received a call reporting a person with a gun trying to kick in their apartment in the 700 block of W. Michigan St. on Friday just before 10:00 p.m.
Authorities identified the suspect as Vernon Ray Barnes.
Officers say the reporter told them Barnes was trying to get her to drink liquor from his bottle, and she refused. Barnes became angry and pulled out a gun. According to the affidavit, he threatened to 'pistol whip' her if she did not drink it, according to the affidavit.
Authorities say the reporter told them she left her apartment after that, and when she came home, she noticed Barnes was outside on the other side of a chain link fence.
According to an affidavit, a few minutes after the reporter went inside, Barnes knocked on the door, and when someone cracked the door open, Barnes began forcing the door open while holding a gun in his hand.
However, the affidavit says the reporter and another person were able to force the door closed and lock it before calling 911.
According to authorities, they went to Barnes' apartment, and he refused to leave his home when the police told him to. They later called EPD Crisis Negotiators since Barnes refused to leave, made suicidal statements, and threatened to shoot police.
Authorities say Barnes showed a gun to officers from a window in his apartment.
A SWAT officer says he heard multiple shots from inside Barnes' home and believed he was shooting a gun.
Officers say they used less-lethal chemical munitions and negotiations to get Barnes to surrender.
Authorities say they searched Barnes' home and found a handgun, holster bag, numerous spent shell casings, and unfired bullets. Officers say the unfired bullets were found around the apartment, while the spent casings were found in Barnes' bedroom. There were also bullet holes in the ceiling and walls of Barnes' home.
According to police, Barnes is prohibited from possessing a firearm because of previous felony convictions.
He was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for aggravated battery, burglary, communication intimidation, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer. He is being held on no bond.