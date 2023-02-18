EPD: Sunbeam Market burglarized overnight

Authorities say they are investigating after the Sunbeam Market on N. Kentucky Ave. in Evansville was burglarized.
Officers say they were sent to the Sunbeam Market on Friday around 11:00 p.m. for a burglary alarm.
Authorities say the back door alarm and several interior motion alarms were set off.
Authorities say a window was also broken.
Officers say the cash register was open, and several items from the counter looked out of place.
According to authorities, security camera footage showed a male coming out of the bathroom, taking money out of the cash register, and taking several items from the store.
According to authorities, the suspect was wearing a camo jacket, camo pants, camo head covering, and black gloves.
Authorities say the man appeared to be around 5'10 with a thin to medium build.
If you have any information, you can call the Evansville Police Department.