Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

.Due to recent heavy rain, the Ohio River is expected to continue to
rise into next week, reaching minor flood stage at Newburgh Dam
Monday morning.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From Monday morning to Friday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 30.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Monday morning to a crest of 41.9 feet Wednesday evening. It
will then fall below flood stage by early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

EPD: Sunbeam Market burglarized overnight

  • 0
police lights

Authorities say they are investigating after the Sunbeam Market on N. Kentucky Ave.  in Evansville was burglarized.

Officers say they were sent to the Sunbeam Market on Friday around 11:00 p.m. for a burglary alarm.

Authorities say the back door alarm and several interior motion alarms were set off.

Authorities say a window was also broken.

Officers say the cash register was open, and several items from the counter looked out of place.

According to authorities, security camera footage showed a male coming out of the bathroom, taking money out of the cash register, and taking several items from the store. 

According to authorities, the suspect was wearing a camo jacket, camo pants, camo head covering, and black gloves.

Authorities say the man appeared to be around 5'10 with a thin to medium build.

If you have any information, you can call the Evansville Police Department.

