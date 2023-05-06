EPD: Two Evansville men arrested for drug trafficking charges Friday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)— Two Evansville men faces drug dealing charges after police say they found paraphernalia in their vehicle.
According to the affidavit, detectives with the Evansville Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force saw a silver Ford Edge driving on Interstate 64 with an expired registration on Friday around 8:30 p.m.
According to the affidavit, the vehicle later pulled over onto the shoulder of Big Cynthiana Road and activated the hazard lights.
Detectives say they identified the driver as Ronald Lemon, who had a suspended driver's license. According to authorities, Lemon and the passenger, Andrew Doalson walked out of the vehicle.
Detectives say they placed Lemon and Doalson into custody.
According to authorities, a K9 detected narcotics, leading to a vehicle search.
According to authorities, they found fentanyl, methamphetamine, digital scales, THC, pills, and other paraphernalia.
Authorities say Doalson had an active felony warrant out of Vanderburgh County.
Doalson was booked into the Vanderburgh County jail for two drug dealing charges, two possession of controlled substance charges, and a petition to revoke probation.
Lemon was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for two drug dealing charges, two possession of controlled substance charges, and driving with a suspended license.