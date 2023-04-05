EPD warns residents of recent phone scam

Evansville Police are warning residents of a recent scam circulating the Tri-State.
Authorities say they've been received several calls from citizens reporting someone claiming to be with EPD Administration Number at (812) 436-7896.
We're told when the person answers or calls the number back, a man speaking broken English claims to be with EPD.
The scammer mentions jury duty, money is owed, or there is a warrant out for an arrest.
A reminder from police, this is a scam, and if you believe you have been a victim, call you local authorities to report the incident.