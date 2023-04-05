 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT /5 PM EDT/ THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM Today

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be locally much stronger in
any severe thunderstorm activity.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

EPD warns residents of recent phone scam

  • 0
EPD warns residents of recent phone scam
Megan DiVenti

Evansville Police are warning residents of a recent scam circulating the Tri-State. 

Authorities say they've been received several calls from citizens reporting someone claiming to be with EPD Administration Number at (812) 436-7896.

We're told when the person answers or calls the number back, a man speaking broken English claims to be with EPD.

The scammer mentions jury duty, money is owed, or there is a warrant out for an arrest.

A reminder from police, this is a scam, and if you believe you have been a victim, call you local authorities to report the incident. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you