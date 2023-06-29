EPD warns the public about possible scam letters in the community

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) - The Evansville police department have released a statement warning the community about potential scam letters.
While phishing scams are the most common method of fraud, letters mailed to your home or business can also be an illegal crime.
Officials say the letter does resemble legitimacy as the paper does include very specific details.
The phone number shown on the document is also a scam as a real person answers the call, asking personal questions in order to gain access to the individual’s bank account.
As this issue continues to become a growing problem in the community, it is asked to check for misspelled words or any grammatical issues within the document.
It is advised to always contact the IRS if you or anyone you know is mailed any information of this sort.